AB de Villiers names his favourite batsman in BBL

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, who is playing his inaugural season in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Brisbane Heat, has picked his favourite batsman in the tournament. De Villiers, also known as 'Mr. 360', picked Australia's batters Travis Head (Adelaide Strikers) and Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat) as his favourites.

In a video posted by cricket.com.au, de Villiers said: "I enjoy Travis Head bat. He is not in my team, but I enjoy watching him bat. Another batter is Chris Lynn. I am looking forward to be out there in the middle with him". Lynn has the highest number of runs (2210) in the Big Bash League while Head has registered 1081 runs in the tournament.

Both Head and Lynn also have a century to their credit in the BBL. In the ongoing edition, Lynn had become the first batsman to register 2000 runs in Australia's domestic T20 competition. Earlier this week, de Villiers had played his first match for the Heat, and he scored 40 runs from 32 balls.

After the match, he went on to say that he would love to make a comeback to the Proteas side for the upcoming T20 World Cup. "I would love to. I have been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home. We are all keen to make it happen," cricket.com.au had quoted De Villiers as saying.

"So, I am thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out," he said. The 35-year-old had announced his retirement from the international format on May 23, 2018. However, he tried to stage a comeback in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, but was not able to reach an agreement with the management.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 in Australia. (ANI)

