Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anshu settles for silver, Divya misses out on bronze

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:38 IST
Anshu settles for silver, Divya misses out on bronze

Teenager Anshu Malik settled for a silver medal after losing the 57kg final by technical superiority while Divya Kakran missed out on a podium finish after losing her bronze play-off at the Rome Ranking Series wrestling event, here on Friday. Anshu carried her sparkling form from the trials at her maiden international tournament at the senior level but could not replicate it in the gold medal bout, losing to Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye.

The 18-year-old was very dominant till the final, beating American Jenna Rose Burkert, Grace Bullen of Norway, 2019 world champion from Canada Linda Morais en route the final. Anshu had upset world championship bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda during the trials.

But Divya returned empty-handed after losing to Danielle Suzanne Lappage of Canada. India can hope for one more medal as 2019 World Championship bronze winner Vinesh Phogat is yet to compete in the 53kg. Nirmala Devi will also open her campaign in the 50kg.

Kiran has already exited from the 76kg competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

A US warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, mainland and Taipei officials said Friday, the first such passage since the island resoundingly re-elected its independence-leaning president. The warship was on a routine mission on Thursd...

BSF troops evacuate woman in labour pain during heavy snowfall

Personnel of Border Security Force BSF on Friday evacuated a local woman in labour pain to the nearest hospital during heavy snowfall. The BSF personnel carried the woman on a stretcher and escorted her to the vehicle.In an earlier instance...

LifeCell Receives Accreditation From American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB)

First Tissue Bank outside the US to receive AATB accreditation for Human Birth Tissue CHENNAI, Jan. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- LifeCell International, Indias premier human cells tissues and genetics services provider, has now received accredit...

EIB lends EUR 15m to ProCredit Bank Bulgaria to support SMEs

The European Investment Bank EIB lends EUR 15m to ProCredit Bank Bulgaria to co-finance small and medium-scale investments in the country. 40 of the intermediated loans are dedicated to renewable energy, energy efficiency, low carbon transp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020