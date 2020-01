AIFF serves show cause notice to ATK, Kerala Blasters coaches for misconduct

All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Friday served show cause notices to ATK and Kerala Blasters head coaches Antonio Lopez Habas and Eelco Schattorie for their misconduct during their Indian Super League match on January 12 in Kolkata. ATK goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado has been kept under suspension with immediate effect for his part in the incident which occurred during injury time of the match which Kerala Blasters had wn 1-0.

"The Disciplinary Committee has asked the coaches and the team manager of Kerala Blasters FC to show cause as to why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code," an ISL release said. "ATK's goalkeeper coach Angel Pindado has been kept under suspension with immediate effect for his part in the incident which occurred during injury time," it added.

The coaches and support staff have been given time till January 20 to respond to the show cause notice.

