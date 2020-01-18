Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giant leap for 14-year-old Mehsana as she enters U-21 badminton

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 17:23 IST
Giant leap for 14-year-old Mehsana as she enters U-21 badminton

Tasnim Mir will turn out for Gujarat at the Khelo India Youth Games in the U21 Girls singles badminton event, but for all intents and purposes, Guwahati is her home. This, because for the past year now she has been training at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium under Suranjan Bhobora and Edwin Iriawan.

After capturing the attention of the Indian badminton spectrum with a superb performance in 2016, the 14-year-old from Mehsana was invited to the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. After a training stint there she has now shifted to Guwahati and enjoying the success the move has brought.

"It's great that the Games are happening here. I could say I have home-court advantage, but technically I don't," she said, sitting on the sidelines of the opening day of the badminton competition. Instead of defending her U17 gold, Tasnim has climbed up an age category this year, and will compete with athletes much older to her. The pressure, the gameplay and the psychological challenges don't faze her though.

"Why should I have the pressure?" she laughed. "They are the older players, they should have the pressure of beating the kid."

Sitting beside her, her mother Asma points a practical advantage the step up in competition will bring. "She could have qualified in U17 but unfortunately because she hasn't competed at that age group over the past year. She has been playing in the U19," Asma said.

"Nonetheless, the step up in age group means she will go up against faster, stronger players, players with more acumen. All of it obviously help her." "Plus, while it's obvious every athlete wants to win a medal at every event they play at, they also have to use events to elevate their game," Tasnim chipped in.

"I don't mind if I miss a medal this year, if the experience helps me for the next five years." The mother-daughter duo has shifted bases several times, all for the sake of her career, while her father and first coach Irfan and the younger brother Mohammed Ali live in Mehsana in Gujarat.

"That is the kind of sacrifices, parents and families have to make," Asma ruefully smiled. Ali, is 11 and a badminton player training with his father, who is a member of the police force in Mehsana.

"He's so young and his mother is away. She is so young and travelling and playing all the time," Asma said. "But its alright, because in a way as parents we have neatly divided up responsibilities."

After the Khelo India Games, Tasnim will conclude a hectic few months with a national selection tournament in Bengaluru, held under the aegis if BAI. If she is selected, then she travels to Denmark and then goes home to watch the Olympics from her TV. "I haven't been home for over three months now. Not even for a day," she said.

"But not like I miss being there. Anyway what do I do, when I'm there. I sleep." PTI AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Dominic Bess takes maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket

England spinner Dominic Bess clinched his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket at St Georges Park here on Saturday. Bess achieved the feat during the ongoing third match against South Africa. He also returned to the best innings figures f...

Disney give second season order to 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum'

Disney Plus has renewed Jeff Goldblums National Geographic series The World According to Jeff Goldblum for a second season. The show is the first series from Nat Geo to debut on Disneys newly-launched streaming service. Its first season is ...

Downing Street giant clock display to count down Brexit on January 31

The UK government has confirmed the official plans to mark Brexit Day on January 31, which will include a giant clock count down the significant moment as part of a light display at 10 Downing Street. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wi...

Prepaid mobile services restored in J-K after over five-month suspension

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered the restoration of the prepaid mobile service in the Valley after over five months of suspension besides the 2G mobile data service on postpaid connections for accessing whitelisted s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020