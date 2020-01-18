Left Menu
Development News Edition

Struggling Jamshedpur out to end Kerala juggernaut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jamshedpur
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 17:48 IST
Struggling Jamshedpur out to end Kerala juggernaut

A desperate Jamshedpur FC will eye nothing but a win as they host Kerala Blasters in a Hero Indian Super League clash here on Sunday. Jamshedpur are winless in six games now and lost their last three games which has put them in a precarious position in the race for top-four. Anything less than a win against Kerala Blasters could virtually see the gap with the top four become insurmountable.

While Jamshedpur are eighth on the table with 13 points, Kerala Blasters are a point ahead of them. The Men in Yellow will also be desperate for a victory. They have their tails up though, given they are coming into this game after back-to-back wins over Hyderabad FC and ATK. Jamshedpur FC were second on the table at one point in the season before the poor run of form. Much of that is down to the injuries to key players like Sergio Castel and Piti.

Castel's goals have been sorely missed by Antonio Iriondo. No Jamshedpur player has, in fact, scored more than one goal this season apart from Castel. "We are doing as much as we can to win our games. If you look at the last match against Bengaluru, for example, we had more ball possession. We had 14 corner kicks and they had four. We created chances but we missed opportunities and gifted them the second goal. The way we are working and the way we are playing, it (winless run) has to stop soon," said a hopeful Iriondo.

New forward David Grande will be expected to contribute soon. Farukh Chowdhury, who looked to be in good form earlier this season, has struggled of late. With six goals conceded in the last three games, the defence has also been erratic for Iriondo’s side. One feels they need a rousing result to get some of their confidence and swagger back. While Jamshedpur have trouble scoring goals, Kerala Blasters have been among the goals recently. Bartholomew Ogbeche and Raphael Messi Bouli have been amongst the goals, contributing 11 out of the 16 goals Eelco Schattorie’s side have scored.

Riding the recent wave of positivity, Kerala Blasters will be looking to make it three wins in three, something they have never achieved in the league stages of the ISL. "I think the (top four) chances are still open as the teams above us can drop some points. It's very congested. But, to be very honest, I'm not focused on the top four but on the game against Jamshedpur, then Goa, and then Chennaiyin. So I go game by game because in football or life I don't believe in looking at things too far ahead because you don't control them," Schattorie said.

However, they will need to improve their away form. Their win in Kolkata against ATK in the previous game was their first away win of the season. They have scored just 4 goals away from home. Only NorthEast United has scored less. But now that most of his injured players are back to fitness, Schattorie will hope his side can grind out another away result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Yoganand Shastri resigns from Delhi Congress, party leaders claim no information

Weeks ahead of Delhi polls, senior Congress leader and former assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri resigned from the party over differences with the city unit president Subhash Chopra, alleging tickets to contest the election were on sale by p...

Charlize Theron says her children think her Oscar Nomination is 'a waste of time'

Actor Charlize Theron has revealed that her two children believe her Oscar nomination for Bombshell is a waste of time. The 44-year-old actor is nominated for best actress at the 92nd Academy Awards for the portrayal of Tv presenter Megyn K...

Helmets for pillion riders mandatory in Odisha from Mar 1: State Minister

Wearing helmets for pillion riders and using seat belts for occupants in four-wheelers will be mandatory in Odisha from March 1, a state minister said on Saturday. The drive against violation of traffic rules will be intensified from March ...

CG: Cache of explosives seized from Maoist hideout

A cache of explosives wasrecovered from a Maoist hideout in Chhattisgarhs Kankerdistrict on Saturday, police saidActing on specific inputs, the recovery was made froma forested hill near Honer village under Amabeda policestation area, aroun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020