Disabled veteran of IPKF mission to run in Mumbai Marathon

Honorary Captain P Dhayalan (64), who was disabled after being injured in a blast while defusing a mine in Sri Lanka in 1987, will be among the `War Disabled' participants in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. Dhayalan, who will participate in the 6.3 kilometers "Dream Run", suffers from a hundred percent disability.

"We are here to motivate disabled persons. I just want to show people that I can do all the things which any normal individual does," he told PTI. Other War Disabled participants, members of the War Wounded Foundation, would be running with him.

"I am participating for the fifth year. The respect which we get in Mumbai, we do not get anywhere else," he said. He recalled that moment in Sri Lanka in 1987 when a blast changed his life. He was in the island country as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF), fighting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE).

"While we were neutralizing a mine planted in a house, LTTE members triggered a blast through remote control. Three officers were killed," he said. "I lost an eye and a finger, and was wounded all over my body," he said.

Dhayalan was later shifted to administrative duties and promoted to Subhedar Major. He retired after 32 years of service. He also worked at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), where he met APJ Abdul Kalam, later President of India.

"I narrated the whole incident to Kalam. He listened to each and every word, and then said, "Even then (despite having scars all over his body) you are looking very smart," Dhayalan said. "Those words from Kalam Saab's mouth are still in my ears. They always inspire me," he said...

