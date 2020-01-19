Panthers G Driedger to miss several weeks with injury

Florida Panthers' goaltender Chris Driedger will miss several weeks with a lower-body injury. Driedger was hurt during the first period of Florida's 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

An MRI on Friday confirmed the team's initial diagnosis of what is believed to be a groin injury. Driedger, 25, is 5-2-0 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in nine games this season.

A third-round pick by Ottawa in 2012, he played in three games (no starts) in three seasons from 2014-17 before signing with Florida in July 2018. The Panthers called up second-year goalie Sam Montembeault to serve as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup.

--Field Level Media

