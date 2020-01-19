Left Menu
Chiefs' Fisher fined for beer splash, but party goes on

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kansas City
  • |
  Updated: 19-01-2020 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 09:24 IST
Hours after Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher was fined more than $14,000 for his beer-sloshing touchdown celebration during a playoff win over the Houston Texans, the maker of the brew pledged Saturday to contribute that amount to a charity of Fisher's choosing. Early in the fourth quarter last Sunday, after the Chiefs scored a touchdown on a pass to Blake Bell, his first score of the season, Fisher joined Bell near the seats in the back of the end zone. His celebration included grabbing fans' cans of Bud Light and pouring the contents over his helmet, a la Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The touchdown gave the Chiefs a commanding 48-31 lead, and they went on to beat the Texans 51-31 and advance to Sunday's AFC Championship Game, when they will host the Tennessee Titans. "I ran over there to celebrate with Blake, and I don't know why but my eyes were just drawn to them," Fisher told members of the media, referring to the fans' beer cans. "And I was like, 'OK, I gotta pick these up,' and then I was like, 'What do I do?'"

Budweiser tweeted an image of a check made out to "Charity of Eric Fisher's Choice" in the amount of $14,037. Earlier in the week, Anheuser-Busch, the makers of Budweiser and Bud Light, found the fans whose beer was sacrificed for Fisher's dance, brought them to the company's headquarters in St. Louis and rewarded them with replacements -- in cases, not single cans.

Fisher was on hand as well, giving them signed jerseys and other swag. Oddly, the league's fine against Fisher, the smallest fine possible a first-time offender can receive for taunting or similar unsportsmanlike conduct, came after the NFL tweeted that the "Chiefs are nominated for the @budlight #BudLightCelly of the week!" The tweet encouraged Chiefs fans to vote for the celebration.

