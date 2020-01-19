Left Menu
Chief Minister Thackeray flags off 'Dream Run'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday flagged off -- Dream Run, a part of the ongoing 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 09:39 IST
Chief Minister Thackeray flags off 'Dream Run'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Mumbai Marathon 2020. . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday flagged off -- Dream Run, a part of the ongoing 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. Dream Run is a 5.9 km race and is a non-timed fun run. All 'Dream Run' finishers will get a finisher medal after the race.

Actor Rahul Bose is also participating in the 'Dream Run.' Lyricist Gulzar was also present with children during the run. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray flagged off the Half Marathon.

Reflecting on the Mumbai Marathon, Aaditya told reporters: "This marathon has been organised for many years. I want to thank full Tata Marathon team. It is a very good environment. People here are from every age group. Male and female are participating in this. I want to say the best of luck to everyone." In the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, more than 55,000 runners will take part in the different events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

