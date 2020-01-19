Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canucks handle Sharks, leap into Pacific lead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vancouver
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 11:26 IST
Canucks handle Sharks, leap into Pacific lead
Image Credit: pixabay

Tanner Pearson collected one goal and one assist, while goaltender Thatcher Demko made 17 saves as the host Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Saturday night and moved atop the Pacific Division standings. The Canucks, who have won four of five games overall and eight straight at home, sit one point ahead of the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes in the standings. It's the first time the top five teams in a division have been separated by one point since it was the case with the Norris Division on Jan. 1, 1987.

The Canucks dominated the first two periods and were finally rewarded when Loui Eriksson opened the scoring with 5:55 remaining in the middle frame. While the Canucks buzzed around the offensive zone, a loose puck came to Eriksson at the doorstep, and he deposited a backhander for his fifth goal of the season. Pearson's power-play goal doubled the Vancouver lead 5:01 into the third period. As the Canucks raced into the offensive zone, Pearson drove to the net and redirected the crossing pass from Jake Virtanen for his 14th goal of the season.

San Jose, which managed only three shots in the first period, received a jolt when Barclay Goodrow made it a one-goal game a couple of minutes later -- with just his team's 11th shot on goal. Goodrow was at the crease and, with his second swipe at a loose puck, managed to collect his eighth goal of the season. However, Quinn Hughes restored Vancouver's two-goal edge 37 seconds later. Hughes was set at his point position when the puck came to him, and his long wrist shot found the mark for his fifth goal of the campaign.

J.T. Miller rounded out the scoring when he converted the cross-ice pass from Virtanen with 4:33 remaining, his 17th tally of the season. Goalie Aaron Dell made 35 saves for the Sharks, who have dropped three straight games and have fallen 11 points off the playoff pace.

The game marked the 1,616th career regular-season game for San Jose's Joe Thornton, which moved him into 10th place on the NHL's all-time list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

More a dream than a reality: Nicole Kidman on 'Big Little Lies' S3

Uncertainty is looming large over the third season of Big Little Lies as actor-producer Nicole Kidman says its possibility is currently more of a dream than a reality. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 52-year-old Oscar winner...

NHL roundup: Ovechkin leads Caps with 2nd straight hat trick

Alexander Ovechkin recorded a hat trick to pass Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th place and tie Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHLs all-time goals list and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the host New York Is...

Govt to stop substitutable coal import; can go for auction of 100 fully explored new blocks: Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Centre will stop the substitutable import of coal in the next three to four years and can go for auction of 100 fully explored blocks. The statement assumes significance in view of recent deve...

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

Students who use digital technology excessively are less motivated to engage with their studies and are more anxious about tests, according to a study which says the effects may be worsened by increased feelings of loneliness. As part of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020