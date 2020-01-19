Dhawan hurts left shoulder, walks off field
Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan was taken off the field after he hurt his left shoulder in the series-deciding third ODI between India and Australia here on Sunday. Dhawan dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder in the fifth over.
The 34-year-old had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting. The series is levelled at 1-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
