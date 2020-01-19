Dhawan taken for scan, call on participation after assessment

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan was taken for an x-ray after he hurt his left shoulder during the series-deciding third ODI against Australia here on Sunday. A call on his participation in the match will be taken after further assessment, the BCCI said in a statement.

Dhawan was taken off the field after he got inured in the fifth over of the game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. "Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an x-ray. A call on him being available for the game will be taken once he is back and assessed," the BCCI said.

The left-handed batsman had dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his shoulder. He then walked out and was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the field.

The 34-year-old Dhawan had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting. The series is levelled at 1-1.

