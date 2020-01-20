Report: Cardinals to bring back C Wieters

Catcher Matt Wieters agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract to return to the St. Louis Cardinals, MLB Network reported Sunday. The deal, which includes another $1 million in incentives, is progress after Wieters agreed to a minor-league deal last season and had to make the team out of spring training. The 33-year-old batted .214 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs in 67 games last season.

The switch-hitter will once again be a part of one of the more veteran catching staffs in the game, with Wieters expected to back up 37-year-old Yadier Molina. Wieters, a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, is a career .250 hitter over 11 seasons. He has 146 home runs with 546 RBIs for the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals and Cardinals.

