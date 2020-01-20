Left Menu
NFL-Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The National Football League (NFL) playoff results and schedule after the first conference championship game on Sunday (seeds precede teams): WILD CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan 4 AFC-4-Houston Texans 22, 5-Buffalo Bills 19 overtime

AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 20, 3-New England Patriots 13 Sunday, Jan 5

NFC-6-Minnesota Vikings 26, 3-New Orleans Saints 20 overtime NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks 17, 4-Philadelphia Eagles 9

DIVISIONAL ROUND Saturday, Jan 11

NFC-1-San Francisco 49ers 27, 6-Minnesota Vikings 10 AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 28, 1-Baltimore Ravens 12

Sunday, Jan 12 AFC-2-Kansas City Chiefs 51, 4-Houston Texans 31

NFC-2-Green Bay Packers 28, 5-Seattle Seahawks 23 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan 19 AFC Championship: 2-Kansas City Chiefs 35, 6-Tennessee Titans 24

NFC Championship: 2-Green Bay Packers at 1-San Francisco 49ers 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET) SUPER BOWL

Sunday, Feb 2 at Miami Kansas City Chiefs vs NFC champion, 2330 GMT (6:30 p.m. ET)

