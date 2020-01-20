HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (times AEST; GMT+11): 1140 RAONIC TO FACE LUCKY LOSER

Canada's Milos Raonic has had a late change of opponent for his first round match on Monday after Moldova's Radu Albot withdrew, organisers said. Albot has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Lorenzo Giustino of Italy for the clash on Court 19.

1100 PLAY UNDERWAY ALTHOUGH RAIN EXPECTED Play got underway on all courts on time although the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rain throughout the day with a high of just 21C (69.8°F).

Smoke from bushfires that affected qualifying has dissipated and Victoria's Environmental Protection Agency rated the air quality as good. Women's champion Naomi Osaka opened proceedings on Rod Laver Arena against the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova, with 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams to follow on the main show court against Russia's Anastasia Potapova.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Michael Perry)

