Blackhawks top Jets as Kane notches 1,000 career points

  Reuters
  • |
  Chicago
  • |
  Updated: 20-01-2020 08:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 08:25 IST
Patrick Kane recorded a late assist for his 1,000th career point, helping the Chicago Blackhawks to a season-high fifth consecutive victory with a 5-2 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Kane, in his 13th season, became the 90th player in NHL history to reach the milestone. It came when he dished a pass from behind the net to Ryan Carpenter, who delivered the puck across the slot to Brandon Saad for a goal with 5:46 left in the game to give Chicago a 4-2 lead.

With the assist, Kane extended his point streak to 10 games (four goals, 11 assists) for the Blackhawks, who also got a goal and assist each from Alex Nylander and defenseman Erik Gustafsson. David Kampf also scored, Dominik Kubalik added an empty-netter and Robin Lehner made 36 saves for his third straight win as Chicago won for the 11th time in 15 games to draw even on points (54) with Winnipeg. Mark Scheifele scored his 23rd goal, Patrik Laine got his 16th and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots for the Jets, who have lost two straight and four of the last five while sitting outside of playoff position in the Western Conference.

Chicago opened the scoring just 2:51 into the game. Nylander struck on a nifty backhand shot off a Hellebuyck rebound for his sixth goal of the season. The Blackhawks went up 2-0 when defenseman Gustafsson, who assisted on Nylander's goal, registered his sixth goal on a 45-foot wrister that cleared the glove of Hellebuyck with 5:49 left in the first.

Chicago has scored seven first-period goals over the last three contests. Winnipeg managed to cut Chicago's lead in half with 1:43 left in the second. Scheifele gained position in front of the Blackhawks' net and dropped in a backhander of his own for his fifth goal in the last six road games. He has seven goals in his last six at Chicago.

The Blackhawks, though, added some insurance when Kampf pounced on a rebound off a Kirby Dach shot at 9:29 into the third period to make it 3-1. Chicago has outscored its last five opponents 22-9. Following Saad's second goal in two games, Laine pulled one back for Winnipeg at the 17:51 mark of the third.

