Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-NFL-49ers and Chiefs to clash in Super Bowl after conference wins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 09:16 IST
UPDATE 2-NFL-49ers and Chiefs to clash in Super Bowl after conference wins
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Raheem Mostert rushed for four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay 37-20 to book a spot in the Super Bowl where they will face Kansas City, who advanced to the NFL championship game for the first time in 50 seasons with a 35-24 win over Tennessee on Sunday.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was instrumental in their victory in the American Football Conference championship game, breaking the Titans' backs with a dazzling 27-yard first-half touchdown run as the Chiefs overcame a 10-0 deficit. Mahomes, who also threw three touchdown passes, gave the Chiefs their first lead at 21-17 with the tackle-breaking run with 11 seconds left in the opening half.

They went on to dominate the second half, chalking up their eight consecutive win to earn a berth in Feb. 2 Super Bowl to be played in Miami. Kansas City has not been to the title game since January 1970 when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in the fourth Super Bowl.

"It's amazing. It really is," Mahomes said. "To be here, to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom and to be able to do it here at Arrowhead, these people deserve it. And, we're not done yet. We are going to get it (the Super Bowl title).

Tennessee, the surprise package of the playoffs with a sixth seed, scored the game's first 10 points on a field goal and Derrick Henry's four-yard run. But the Chiefs, as they had in overcoming the Houston Texans' 24-0 advantage last weekend, rallied behind their quarterback.

Mahomes' toss to wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a jet sweep brought the Chiefs within 10-7 before Tennessee scored on a one-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to massive tackle Dennis Kelly. The Chiefs rolled for the next 28 points.

Hill caught 20-yard pass from Mahomes and the quarterback added his key touchdown run, tiptoeing along the sidelines at times. "When they are getting double-teamed and there are only three men rushing, and our line are blocking, it gives me room where I can run," Mahomes said.

Damien Williams then rushed into the end zone on a three-run and Mahomes threw his third touchdown of the game on a 60-yard play to Sammy Watkins. Tennessee finally showed signs of life on Tannehill's 22-yard pass to Anthony Firkser with four minutes left, but it was too late for the Titans. In the National Football Conference championship game in San Francisco, the 49ers relied on the running game to build a 27-0 lead and took a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mostert became the first NFL player with four rushing touchdowns in a conference championship game as he scored on runs of 36, nine, 18 and 22 yards, running for 220 yards in total. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had 326 yards passing but was intercepted twice and lost a fumble, rallied the Packers to within 34-20 as they scored twice to open the fourth.

But Robbie Gould's third field goal for San Francisco ended the scoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks rise on signs of steadying economy, Hong Kong dips

China stocks rose on Monday on signs of a stabilizing domestic economy and increasing expectations of government stimulus to aid growth, while Hong Kong shares dipped. The CSI300 index rose 0.5 to 4,176.50 by the end of the morning session...

Amazon India to include 10K EVs in delivery fleet by 2025

E-commerce major Amazon India on Monday said its fleet of delivery vehicles in the country will include 10,000 EVs by 2025. Amazons rival, Flipkart had in June last year said it aims to replace 40 percent of its delivery vans with electric ...

Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Patalganga facility

Cipla on Monday announced the closure of inspection by the US health regulator at its Patalganga manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration USFDA at the Patalganga manufa...

'Parasite' charts another record; 'Fosse/Verdon', 'Mrs Maisel' big winners at SAG Awards

Parasite created history at the Screen Actors Guild SAG Awards as the South Korean class drama went on to become the first foreign language film to pick up the top prize of the best motion picture cast award. The trophy, SAG-AFTRAs equivale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020