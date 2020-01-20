Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suns warming as Spurs visit on a back-to-back

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phoenix
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 09:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 09:24 IST
Suns warming as Spurs visit on a back-to-back
Image Credit: Flickr

The Phoenix Suns look to build on the momentum from a victory over one of the NBA's toughest teams when they host the up-and-down San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Suns held off Boston 123-119 on the road on Saturday, while San Antonio came back in the final minutes to beat visiting Miami 107-102 on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix got 39 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists from Devin Booker in its win. Booker hit two free throws with 4.8 seconds left to cement the victory. "It's something I don't take for granted to have a guy that can get buckets like that," Phoenix coach Monty Williams said about Booker.

The Suns' starters accounted for 112 points, with Mikal Bridges scoring a career-high 26 points and hitting 6 of 8 3-pointers. Deandre Ayton added 26 points and 15 rebounds as Phoenix outrebounded Boston 52-39. "We have been in these situations and we were just able to make plays," Williams said. "Some of their shots they have made we're like, 'What do you do about that?' Our guys played good defense."

The Celtics were without leading scorer Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb), while Phoenix was missing rookie Cam Johnson (quad) as well as Kelly Oubre Jr. for a second straight game (concussion protocol). Johnson was listed as questionable on Sunday; with Oubre considered probable. The Suns have won four of their past five games and are 7-4 in their past 11 games, matching how they started their first 11 games of the season.

"I'm happy with the position that we're in even after dropping some games I felt we should've won," Booker said. "We're still right there. We're giving ourselves a fighting chance." San Antonio makes the quick flight and turnaround for the back end of a home-road back-to-back after LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points and DeMar DeRozan added 20 to pace a balanced attack to beat Miami, snapping a two-game losing streak in the process.

The Spurs made the most of their chances in the final minutes, after having lost their past two games when entering the fourth quarter with a lead. "We held them to 18 (points) in the fourth quarter and that was huge," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

"We haven't shot the 3-ball very well the last couple of games. It was the defense in the fourth quarter (Sunday). A lot of people participated. A lot of good things out there. It was a good win against a quality team." Patty Mills (18), Marco Belinelli (12) and Derrick White (11) rounded out the double-figure scoring for the Spurs. Mills hit 4 of 10 3-pointers. San Antonio made 12 of 33 attempts (36.4 percent) from beyond the arc.

The game was a special one for Mills, who was in the spotlight as the Spurs became the first NBA team to hold Indigenous People Night in homage to such cultures around the world. Mills, an Australian, has a mother who is Aboriginal and a father who is from the Torres Strait Islands. "It's an important night, and it's really important to Patty but it's sort of double for him because of his history and his background," Popovich said. "He didn't play like he did because of that; he does that every night. His energy has been there his whole career. It's who he is."

The Spurs have won three straight games against Phoenix, including an overtime victory on Dec. 14 in Mexico City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Biocon Bengaluru unit pre-approval inspection by USFDA concludes with zero observations

Biocon on Monday said that pre-approval inspection of the Bengaluru facility of its arm conducted by US health regulator was concluded with zero observations. The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA conducted a pre-approval inspection of ...

China stocks rise on signs of steadying economy, Hong Kong dips

China stocks rose on Monday on signs of a stabilizing domestic economy and increasing expectations of government stimulus to aid growth, while Hong Kong shares dipped. The CSI300 index rose 0.5 to 4,176.50 by the end of the morning session...

Amazon India to include 10K EVs in delivery fleet by 2025

E-commerce major Amazon India on Monday said its fleet of delivery vehicles in the country will include 10,000 EVs by 2025. Amazons rival, Flipkart had in June last year said it aims to replace 40 percent of its delivery vans with electric ...

Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Patalganga facility

Cipla on Monday announced the closure of inspection by the US health regulator at its Patalganga manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration USFDA at the Patalganga manufa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020