Hockey India donates USD 25,000 to Red Cross Bushfire Appeal to support Australia

Hockey India donated USD 25,000 to Red Cross Bushfire Appeal to support Australia during their current bushfire crisis.

  • Updated: 20-01-2020 12:31 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 12:31 IST
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India donated USD 25,000 to Red Cross Bushfire Appeal to support Australia during their current bushfire crisis. Apart from USD 25,000, Hockey India also provided four signed jerseys to be auctioned with all proceeds going to the cause.

Hockey Australia President Melanie Woosnam thanked Hockey India for the contribution. "I want to note the wonderful support we have received from our international colleagues during this devastating time for our country. We acknowledge and sincerely thank Hockey India for their thoughts and their very charitable contribution to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal," Woosnam said in a statement.

Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said, "Hockey India and the hockey community in India has been overwhelmed by the devastating fires in Australia. With this small contribution on behalf of Hockey India and the Indian hockey community we want to offer our heartfelt support to the cause and to Hockey Australia's initiative." At least 28 people have died as a result of bushfire and more than 3,000 homes have been destroyed. (ANI)

