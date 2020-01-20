Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England win third test by innings and 53 runs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • England
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 15:24 IST
Cricket-England win third test by innings and 53 runs
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@englandcricket)

England won the third test on Monday, wrapping up South Africa's tail on the morning of the last day at St George's Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant inning and 53-run victory. England needed four wickets to complete an emphatic triumph and took just 100 minutes to do so, bowling South Africa out for 237 runs despite a record last-wicket partnership that offered some belated home resistance.

England scored 499 for nine declared in a mammoth first innings knock, to which South Africa replied with 209 and was forced to follow-on. South Africa won the first test in Pretoria by 107 runs but the tourists bounced back with a 187-run win in Cape Town in the second test. The last test starts in Johannesburg on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

J&K police kills 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday neutralized three dreaded terrorists, including a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. Today in Shopian, we neutralised 3 terrorists. One of them, their commander Wasim Ahmed Wani was active since 2017 ...

Nirbhaya's father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file

Nirbhayas father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file so that women can get time-bound justice. His remarks came after the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of Pawan Gupta, ...

Iran says it may pull out of nuclear treaty over Europe dispute

Iran said Monday it will consider withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons NPT if a dispute over its atomic program goes before the UN Security Council. Britain, France, and Germany launched a process last wee...

1.5 billion international tourist arrivals recorded in 2019: UNWTO

1.5 billion international tourist arrivals were recorded in 2019, globally. A 4 increase on the previous year which is also forecast for 2020, confirming tourism as a leading and resilient economic sector, especially in view of current unce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020