Cricket-England win third test by innings and 53 runs
England won the third test on Monday, wrapping up South Africa's tail on the morning of the last day at St George's Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant inning and 53-run victory. England needed four wickets to complete an emphatic triumph and took just 100 minutes to do so, bowling South Africa out for 237 runs despite a record last-wicket partnership that offered some belated home resistance.
England scored 499 for nine declared in a mammoth first innings knock, to which South Africa replied with 209 and was forced to follow-on. South Africa won the first test in Pretoria by 107 runs but the tourists bounced back with a 187-run win in Cape Town in the second test. The last test starts in Johannesburg on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- South Africa
- St George's Park
- Cape Town
- Johannesburg
- Pretoria