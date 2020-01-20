South Africa v England scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, Jan 20 (AFP) Final scoreboard on the fifth day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Monday. England, first innings, 499-9 declared

South Africa, first innings, 209 South Africa, second innings (overnight 102-6)

P Malan lbw b Root 12 D Elgar b Wood 15

Z Hamza c Buttler b Wood 2 F du Plessis c Pope b Root 36

H van der Dussen c Pope b Root 10 Q de Kock c Wood b Root 3

V Philander c Pope b Broad 13 K Maharaj run out 71

K Rabada c Broad b Wood 16 A Nortje b Bess 5

D Paterson not out 39 Extras (b12, lb1, nb1, w1) 15

Total (88.5 overs) 237 Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-22, 3-44, 4-66, 5-74, 6-83, 7-102, 8-128, 9-138

Bowling: Broad 10-5-14-1, Curran 6-0-46-0, Wood 16.5-6-32-3, Bess 22-11-36-1, Stokes 5-2-9-0, Root 29-13-87-4. AFP PDS PDS PDS

