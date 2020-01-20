Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novak Djokovic advances to Australia Open second-round

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Monday progressed to the second round of the ongoing Australia Open after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:09 IST
Novak Djokovic advances to Australia Open second-round
Novak Djokovic. Image Credit: ANI

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Monday progressed to the second round of the ongoing Australia Open after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff. The German tennis star gave the tough fight in the first set to the world number two and the set went into tie-breaker where Djokovic came out triumphant 7(7)-6(5).

Djokovic then easily won the second set 6-2. Struff made a good comeback in the third set and bagged the game in his favour 6-2. The 32-year-old only gave away a single point to clinch the final set to win the match 7(7)-6(5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena.

By reaching the second round in Melbourne for the 14th consecutive year, Djokovic becomes the sixth man to reach 900 tour-level victories. Djokovic joins Guillermo Vilas, Rafael Nadal, Ivan Lendl, Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors in the exclusive club, ATP reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Police file petitionseeking 7-days custody of Associate Prof

Police file petitionseeking 7-days custody of Associate Prof Hyderabad, Jan 20 PTI Telangana Police have filed a petition in a local court in Siddipet district, seeking seven dayscustodyof an Associate Professor of city-based Osmania U...

3 Sikhs stabbed to death in east London in clash within community

Three British Sikhs were stabbed to death after a street fight between two groups within the community in east London, Scotland Yard said on Monday. Two men, aged 29 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an investigation w...

Students clash in Bengal's Dinhata, one injured

Two groups of students clashed near Dinhata College in West Bengals Coochbehar district on Monday, leaving one of them injured, police said. The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad TMCP alleged that rowdies patronised by the BJP attacked i...

Nirbhaya's father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file

Nirbhayas father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file so that time-bound justice can be delivered, claiming that the four death row convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020