Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK awaits final court orders to extradite Sanjeev Chawla to India

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:44 IST
UK awaits final court orders to extradite Sanjeev Chawla to India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UK government on Monday confirmed that Sanjeev Chawla, wanted in India to face match-fixing allegations, will be extradited within 28 days as he has exhausted all his rights to appeal in British courts. Chawla had lost a last-ditch appeal on human rights grounds against former UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid's extradition order at a hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice in London last Thursday.

The 50-year-old London-based businessman, a key accused in the match-fixing scandal involving former South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje in 2000, is expected to be booked on a flight to New Delhi in the next few days once the formal paperwork is completed. "The Secretary of State signed the order for Sanjeev Chawla's extradition to India in February 2019. He has now exhausted his rights to appeal," a UK Home Office spokesperson said.

"Once the final orders from the court have been received, arrangements will be made for his extradition to take place within 28 days," the spokesperson said. This would mark the first high-profile extradition of its kind under the India-UK Extradition Treaty, signed in 1992. The extradition of Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, wanted in connection with the Godhra riots in Gujarat, from the UK to India in October 2016 had been uncontested and therefore did not have to go through various levels of appeals in the UK courts.

Chawla's case would also mark a turning point on the matter of prison conditions in India, a stumbling block in past extradition cases, with the High Court in England accepting a series of Indian government assurances over the accused's "safety and security" and complying with international requirements around "personal space and hygiene" while in custody. India has also offered additional guarantees on medical facilities and protection from intra-prisoner violence in Delhi's Tihar Jail, where Chawla is to be held pre-trial on being extradited.

Following an extradition trial in October 2017, Westminster Magistrates' Court in London had concluded that while Chawla had a prima facie case to answer, his human rights could not be guaranteed in Tihar. This ruling was challenged in the High Court by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities. In a judgment handed down in the Royal Courts of Justice in London in November 2018, a two-judge panel upheld the Indian government's appeal and directed the District Judge to review the order against Chawla and proceed with an extradition order.

In January last year, the magistrates' court issued a renewed order, which was sent to then Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who formally signed off on it as per the India-UK Extradition Treaty. Chawla, who has been present in court during the various hearings over the last four years and tried to hide away from media cameras, lost a final attempt at an appeal last week.

According to court documents in the case, Chawla is described as a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the UK on a business visa in 1996, where he has been based while making trips back and forth to India. After his Indian passport was revoked in 2000, he obtained a UK passport in 2005 and became a British citizen.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Police file petitionseeking 7-days custody of Associate Prof

Police file petitionseeking 7-days custody of Associate Prof Hyderabad, Jan 20 PTI Telangana Police have filed a petition in a local court in Siddipet district, seeking seven dayscustodyof an Associate Professor of city-based Osmania U...

3 Sikhs stabbed to death in east London in clash within community

Three British Sikhs were stabbed to death after a street fight between two groups within the community in east London, Scotland Yard said on Monday. Two men, aged 29 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an investigation w...

Students clash in Bengal's Dinhata, one injured

Two groups of students clashed near Dinhata College in West Bengals Coochbehar district on Monday, leaving one of them injured, police said. The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad TMCP alleged that rowdies patronised by the BJP attacked i...

Nirbhaya's father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file

Nirbhayas father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file so that time-bound justice can be delivered, claiming that the four death row convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020