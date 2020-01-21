Packers CB Alexander suffers broken thumb in loss to 49ers

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander reportedly suffered a broken thumb during Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Alexander revealed the news to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein. The second-year veteran was seen leaving the stadium wearing a cast. He told Silverstein X-rays confirmed a fracture in his right thumb.

Silverstein reportedly asked Alexander if he would need surgery, to which the player replied, "Even if I do, I'm not having it." Alexander played 34 defensive snaps and one on special teams in Sunday's 37-20 loss in Santa Clara, Calif.

Alexander, 22, Green Bay's first-round pick out of Louisville in 2018, recorded 58 tackles (50 solo), two interceptions, 17 passes defensed and one forced fumble in 16 games this season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.