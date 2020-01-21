HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open
Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times AEST; GMT+11): 1049 PLAY UNDERWAY EARLY
Play got underway early on the second day on the outside courts after a number of matches were suspended on day one due to torrential rain in Melbourne. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast clearing weather with a high of just 22C (71.6°F).
Smoke from bushfires that affected qualifying has dissipated and Victoria's Environmental Protection Agency rated the air quality as good. World number two Karolina Pliskova is first up on Rod Laver Arena against France's Fed Cup winner Kristina Mladenovic.
Australian Open order of play on Tuesday (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Kim Coghill)
