Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Injury woes: Dhawan out of T20s, Ishant out of Tests in New Zealand

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 18:39 IST
India's Injury woes: Dhawan out of T20s, Ishant out of Tests in New Zealand

The Indian cricket team on Tuesday grappled with a couple of major injury concerns ahead of their away assignment against New Zealand with opener Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the T20 series and senior pacer Ishant Sharma certain to miss the Tests. Dhawan was ousted from the five-match T20 series starting on Friday, due to a shoulder injury he suffered while fielding in the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru.

Ishant, on the other hand, was declared unfit for the Tests starting February 21 owing to an ankle tear sustained during a Ranji Trophy game on Monday. "Yes, he (Dhawan) has been ruled out of the T20 series. A replacement will be announced soon" a BCCI official told PTI.

"Ishant Sharma's MRI report shows a Grade 3 ankle tear and it is serious. He has been advised six weeks of rest and rehabilitation. It is indeed a big blow. Six weeks is the maximum but a minimum three weeks is must," said Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) general secretary Vinod Tihara on Ishant's fitness status. India will play five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Tests during the tour starting with the shortest format on January 24.

Dhawan's injury troubles have carried into the new year and he did not come out to open during the successful run chase against Australia on Sunday. The southpaw was taken for an X-ray after he hurt his left shoulder during fielding at the Chinnaswamy Stadim on Sunday. K L Rahul came out to bat in his place alongside Rohit Sharma. Dhawan was seen wearing a sling on his left hand.

The 34-year-old Dhawan did not take the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting. Dhawan missed the entire limited overs series against West Indies last month. He also had to pull out of the 2019 World Cup due to a fractured thumb, an injury he suffered against Australia. In the same game, he had scored a match-winning hundred.

Ishant, playing for Delhi, had twisted his ankle on his follow through while bowling against Vidarbha on Monday. The statement on his fitness came from the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association but the Indian cricket board is yet to issue any update on his injury. "It's a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in BCCI as we will again do his MRI to ascertain degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation," a BCCI source said.

Fellow Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini is likely to replace the 96-Test veteran in the squad. Ishant was in the middle of his second Ranji Trophy this season, having played the opening home game against Hyderabad last month.

The 31-year-old is an integral part of arguably India's best ever pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

India needs USD 2.64 tln investment to meet SDGs by 2030: Report

India needs a whopping USD 2.64 trillion investment to meet the UNs sustainable development goals SDGs, offering the private sector an investment opportunity of over USD 1.12 trillion by 2030, according to a report. According to the Standar...

U.S. decries Iran threat to withdraw from global nuclear treaty

A U.S. envoy said on Tuesday that Irans threat to quit the global nuclear treaty if European countries refer Tehran to the U.N. Security Council after declaring it in violation of a 2015 pact would send a very, very negative message. Irania...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 2345 KERBER CRUISES PAST COCCIARETTOFormer world number one Angelique Kerber showed no signs of the back injury th...

UPDATE 2-N.Korea may seek "new path" after U.S. fails to meet talks deadline

North Korea said on Tuesday the United States had ignored a deadline for nuclear talks and it no longer felt bound by its commitments, which included a halt to nuclear testing and inter-continental ballistic missile tests, and may seek a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020