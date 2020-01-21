Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want to play Jadeja's role for Bengal and RCB, says 'Hattrick Man' Shahbaz

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kalyani
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:22 IST
Want to play Jadeja's role for Bengal and RCB, says 'Hattrick Man' Shahbaz

Accurate left-arm spin bowling, gun-fielding and clearing the ropes with hefty hits, Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed wants to be a 'Ravindra Jadeja proto-type' for Bengal and for Royal Challengers Bangalore where skipper Virat Kohli might take interest in his skill-sets. With a match-haul of six wickets and 49 runs in Bengal's big win against Hyderabad, Shahbaz is now ready to shed the "outsider tag" having come from Haryana.

"I really love the way Ravindra Jadeja plays for India. I just like to play like him in Bengal," Ahmed, who will share the dressing room with Indian captain Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL-2020, told PTI here. Shahbaz was sold to RCB at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL auction as he is only the second player from Bengal, after pacer Ishan Porel, to feature in the 2020's edition.

"I'm really excited to share the dressing room with Virat Kohli. This is a lifetime opportunity for me. If I get an opportunity to play in the IPL, I would just like to replicate the same there -- contribute with bat and ball. It would help a lot in my career. But at the moment I'm focusing only on Ranji matches." Batting at Number eight, Shahbaz slammed missed his second halfcentury from seven matches by just one run after a suicidal runout, but he stood in a century-plus partnership with Tiwary.

Only two seasons ago, the Haryana-born Shahabaz, who had come to Kolkata in pursue of cricket, was termed an outsider and was suspended for a match for Tapan Memorial, till Cricket Association of Bengal conducted an investigation. He went on to make his debut in 2018-19, against Hyderabad in an away match which was his solitary outing last season.

This season he played five matches for Bengal and contributed with a 50 in their win against Kerala. "This is my second season. I've been playing here for last five years. I stay here, it's my home now. I was a bit disturbed but thankfully the matter was quickly resolved.

"It's all past now. I've got the full support of my team and coaches. I'm thankful to VVS Laxman and Arun Lal Sirs for backing me," he said dedicating his hattrick as he returned with 4/26 with match haul of six wickets. First, he cleaned up Hyderabad's top-scorer Jaweed Ali (72) before wrapping up Hyderabad first innings dismissing Ravi Kiran, Kolla Sumanth en route to claim Bengal's first hattrick since Mohammed Shami took against Madhya Pradesh in 2012-13.

"I never planned for the hattrick. I just wanted to bowl in the right areas and repeat the same ball. I was lucky to get the hattrick. It came after a long time for Bengal," Shahbaz said. He also thanked Bengal spin bowling consultant Utpal Chatterjee who took charge for this match after bowling coach Ranadeb Bose was shunted out.

"The wicket was not turning much. But Sir gave a lot of confidence in the changing room. The atmosphere has changed since he has come. We get a lot of confidence now. He gives good ideas. he has got a lot of experience." On his journey the Mewat-born lad said: "I never played serious cricket in Haryana but only few matches in Gurgaon. But only after coming to Bengal, I got chance to play for BCCI. My coach there was Mansoor Ali."

Shahbaz said he loves batting but now after playing longer versions his bowling has improved. "I always loved batting. I was not bowling that well earlier it was only after playing three days cricket my bowling has improved. This performance will boost my confidence and also will help in the team combination being a bowling all-rounder," he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

After Kerala, West Bengal to pass anti-CAA resolution next week

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress TMC government in West Bengal is set to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in the state Assembly on January 27, state minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday. The resolu...

Article 370 was only 'tunnel of light' connecting Centre and erstwhile J-K: SC told

Article 370 of the Constitution was the only tunnel of light which maintained the relationship between the Centre and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court was told on Tuesday. Petitioners challenging the Centres decis...

Will not apologise for remark on Periyar rally: Rajinikanth

Amid a raging controversy over his remarks on a rally taken out by social reformer E V Ramasamy Periyar decades ago, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he stood by his comments maintaining they were factual and refused to apologise as de...

Trump foe Michael Avenatti in jail cell that held El Chapo -lawyers

Michael Avenatti is living in a jail cell that reportedly once housed convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, making it impossible for the celebrity lawyer to prepare for his upcoming extortion trial, his lawyers said.In a fili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020