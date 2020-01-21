Left Menu
Vinay Kumar stars in Puducherry win

  • Puducherry
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:56 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:56 IST
Veteran R Vinay Kumar excelled with an all-round display as Puducherry climbed to the top of Plate Group table with a crushing 296-run win over Arunchal Pradesh here on Tuesday. Overnight 36, number eight batsman Vinay Kumar remained the lone man standing with an unbeaten 81 as Puducherry were bundled out for 351 with Nabam Tempol grabbing 7 for 104.

The out-of-favour India seamer returned to haunt Arunchal Pradesh, grabbing 5 for 25 to bundle them out for 76 and seal a victory inside three days. Vinay Kumar, who bagged 6/51 in the first innings, returned with a match haul of 11 wickets as Puducherry now have 33 points from six matches.

Brief Scores: At Puducherry: Puducherry 209 and 351; 73.4 overs (R Vinay Kumar 81 not out, Paras Dogra 61; Nabam Tempol 7/104). Arunachal Pradesh 192 and 72; 26.4 overs (Vinay Kumar 5/25). Puducherry won by 296 runs. Points: Puducherry 6, Arunachal Pradesh 0.

At Bhubaneswar: Mizoram 201 and 179. Sikkim 139 and 163; 42.2 overs (Taruwar Kohli 6/52, G Lalbiakvela 3/69). Mizoram won by 78 runs. Points: Mizoram 6, Sikkim 0. At Povorim: Goa 251 and 87/2; 27 overs (Smit Patel 40). Chandigarh 580/7 declared; 92 overs (Shivam Bhambri 157, Bipul Sharma 103 not out, Manan Vohra 102).

At Sovima: Nagaland 166 and 76/2; 21 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 49 batting). Bihar 509/7 declared; 123.1 overs (MD Rahmatullah 106, Vikas Ranjan 103 not out, Babul Kumar 95, Shasheem Rathour 81).

