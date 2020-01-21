Left Menu
Development News Edition

I am not under pressure, says Haris Rauf

Ahead of his debut in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf said that he is really excited and not under any pressure.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:10 IST
I am not under pressure, says Haris Rauf
Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of his debut in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf said that he is really excited and not under any pressure. "I am not under pressure. I know people are excited about me and expecting a lot. To be honest, it is an honor for me that people are talking about me and I think it will give me confidence," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Rauf as saying. The 26-year-old said that he feels proud of making a debut in the home series and is aiming to become the best bowler of the series.

"It's a home series and I feel proud that I will make my debut at home. Insha'Allah we will try to win the series, my target is to be the best bowler of the series," he said. Rauf said that he will try to replicate what he has done in Big Bash League.

"I will give my 100% and I will try to perform for my country as I have done in the BBL," he added. Bangladesh will play three T20Is, one ODI and two Test matches. The proposed T20Is series will be held in Lahore on January 23, 25 and 27.

The first Test will kick off from February 7 in Rawalpindi followed by one ODI match on April 3 in Karachi. The Final Test is slated for Karachi from April 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China virus outbreak, growth worries

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy growth outlook from the IMF stalled a record rally on Wall Street.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.05 points, or 0....

In vanishing portraits, artist urges world leaders to protect indigenous tribes

From a group of pink-clad women climbing the Peruvian Andes to men in feathered headgear in canoes on a Papua New Guinea lake, an artist is using vanishing portraits of endangered tribes to spur world leaders into action.Blink. And theyre g...

After Kerala, West Bengal to pass anti-CAA resolution next week

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress TMC government in West Bengal is set to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in the state Assembly on January 27, state minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday. The resolu...

Article 370 was only 'tunnel of light' connecting Centre and erstwhile J-K: SC told

Article 370 of the Constitution was the only tunnel of light which maintained the relationship between the Centre and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court was told on Tuesday. Petitioners challenging the Centres decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020