Stringent security arrangements in place for visiting Bangladesh cricketers

  • PTI
  • Karachi
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:52 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:52 IST
A bevy of security and intelligence officials will accompany Bangladesh cricketers throughout the three-match T20 series in Pakistan as fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the tour, beginning in Lahore from Friday. An official in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that some officials of the Bangladesh National Security Agency would reach Lahore Wednesday ahead of Bangladesh team arrival.

At least five other security and intelligence experts would also accompany the squad headed by their Director-General of forces intelligence. A reliable source said that despite repeated assurances from the PCB and the government that the visitors will be provided round the clock state level security, the BCB had insisted on bringing their own security delegation.

BCB President, Nazmul Hasan also visited the team's training camp in Dhaka and assured the players to focus on cricket and the matches and the security would be taken care of by the two Boards. Hasan, who himself is coming to Lahore with the squad along with other officials of the Board, made it clear that their experts would observe the security arrangements throughout the series and this will give them a good platform to assess the situation.

Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and some members of the team’s support staff have decided against touring Pakistan, owing to their families' concerns about the security in Pakistan. The source said the security cover for Bangladesh players would be off a higher level than the one which was provided to the Sri Lankan team, which recently played Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi and went back home without any incident.

Bangladesh last toured Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2008 and since then have twice cancelled tours due security concerns. The two countries have played in 10 T20 internationals with Pakistan winning eight of them.

The sources said the visit by the BCB officials will also allow the PCB to be in a stronger position to stake their claim to host the Asia Cup in September.

