Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hernandez joins MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 23:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hernandez joins MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy

Mexico's all-time leading scorer Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has joined Los Angeles Galaxy from La Liga's Sevilla, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club confirmed on Tuesday.

Hernandez, who has netted 52 goals in 109 international appearances, will be counted on to fill the void left when Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the club last November after two seasons. "Javier has consistently scored goals in top leagues throughout the world and has been his country's most successful player over the last decade," Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said in a statement.

"He is a competitor who has proven success at the highest level and has scored the most goals ever of one of the best teams in CONCACAF. "We think he can be one of Major League Soccer's best attacking threats and help our team in multiple ways."

Hernandez, a veteran of three World Cups, was signed as a "Designated Player" -- each MLS club is allowed three such contracts -- which means only a portion of his salary counts against the team's salary budget allowable under league rules. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that Hernandez's contract is for three years, including an option for a fourth, and that he will be paid an annual base salary of $6 million.

Hernandez began his professional career with Chivas Guadalajara in 2006 and then secured a transfer to the Premier League with Manchester United in 2010. After scoring 59 goals with Manchester United across all competitions, Hernandez joined La Liga's Real Madrid on loan in 2014. The following season, he made a permanent transfer to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, where he enjoyed some of the most productive years of his career.

Hernandez ended his time in Europe with stints at West Ham United in England (2017-19) and Sevilla in Spain (2019). "The LA Galaxy continue to pursue top talent across the world that will improve our team," Galaxy President Chris Klein said in a news release to announce the signing. "Javier is one of most successful players in our region and an iconic figure in this community."

The five-times MLS Cup champions will be hoping Hernandez can bring his scoring touch given Ibrahimovic signed with Serie A club AC Milan last month after scoring 53 goals in two seasons with the Galaxy. "The LA Galaxy continue to pursue top talent across the world that will improve our team,” said Galaxy President Chris Klein. "Javier is one of most successful players in our region and an iconic figure in this community."

The Galaxy open their 2020 MLS regular season at Houston on Feb. 29 with their first home game scheduled for March 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Hezbollah nominates two ministers in new Lebanon government -sources

The powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah has nominated two ministers in Lebanons new government including the health minister, two senior political sources told Reuters.Political sources and local media said the government of 20 ministers w...

Russia names new sports minister in government reshuffle

Oleg Matytsin, the president of the International University Sports Federation FISU, was named Russias new sports minister in a government reshuffle on Tuesday as the country finds itself embroiled in a doping scandal that has seen it in ba...

UPDATE 1-Angola pleads for help to claw back assets lost to corruption

Angola is seeking other countries help to recover state funds lost because of corruption, Minister of State for Economic Coordination Manuel Jose Nunes Junior said on Tuesday. Angolan President Joao Lourenco said on taking office in 2017 th...

Sikandar Sultan Raja named Pakistan's new Chief Election Commissioner

The Pakistan government and the Opposition on Tuesday agreed to appoint former bureaucrat Sikandar Sultan Raja as the new Chief Election Commissioner, ending several months of deadlock over key appointments to the election commission. The t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020