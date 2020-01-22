Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day three at the Australian Open

  • Updated: 22-01-2020 05:56 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 05:45 IST
Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11): 1100 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play started on schedule on day three, with defending champion Naomi Osaka taking on China's Zheng Saisai at Margaret Court Arena for a place in the third round on a warm, gusty morning at Melbourne Park. The temperature is forecast to reach 32 degrees Celsius (90F) before a late cool change brings rain.

Petra Kvitova, runnerup to Osaka in Melbourne last year, was playing unseeded Spaniard Paula Badosa in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena. READ MORE

Nadal not focused on Federer's Grand Slam record Kyrgios puts it in perspective as he eases into second round

Zverev pledges A$4m for bushfire fund if wins tournament Bencic bandwagon rolls into second round in Melbourne

Next Gen star Sinner makes successful Melbourne debut Medvedev outlasts Tiafoe to advance in Melbourne

Halep survives injury scare in tough first win in Melbourne Let them drink, let them shout - Aussie Millman loves a rowdy crowd

Australian Open order of play on Wednesday (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sam Holmes)

