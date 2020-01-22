Left Menu
Reports: WR Brown subject of possible battery charge

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, who played in just one game after being cut by two teams last season, is the subject of an active police investigation on Tuesday for possible battery outside his Hollywood, Fla., residence. A police spokesman confirmed to ESPN that the oft-controversial Brown, 31, is a suspect in an alleged incident related to a moving truck that is parked outside Brown's home and the moving company's employees.

According to ESPN, Brown's trainer Glen Holt was later arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery. As of Tuesday night, Brown had not been arrested or charged. TMZ, which first reported the story, has added that a police source says that Brown is being accused of battery and burglary by the driver of the moving truck. Authorities are said to be in the active process of producing a warrant to arrest Brown, whom the source says police are attempting to convince to surrender peacefully.

According to ESPN, Hollywood police were expected to brief local media before noon ET Wednesday. Brown played just one NFL game this season, with the New England Patriots, after nine productive seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he had 837 receptions for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.

After a trade to the Oakland Raiders last offseason, he was released toward the end of training camp after continued conflict with the organization that started when his helmet was considered to no longer be in compliance with NFL safety rules. He was released by the Patriots after his one game after sexual and personal misconduct accusations were made against him. Brown reportedly was brought in for a workout with the New Orleans Saints but he called that opportunity a "publicity stunt."

Last week, Brown's former agent Drew Rosenhaus announced he had "conditionally" terminated his relationship with Brown until the wide receiver sought professional help. The move came in the wake of Brown posting a live social-media feed of an encounter with Hollywood police where he used explicit language and called officers explicit names as authorities were responding to a domestic incident at Brown's home.

