Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers soar into break after shutting out Penguins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 08:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 08:48 IST
Flyers soar into break after shutting out Penguins
Image Credit: Twitter(@NHLFlyers )

James van Riemsdyk, Jake Voracek and Justin Braun each scored a goal, and the host Philadelphia Flyers won their final game before the All-Star break, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 on Tuesday. The Flyers improved to 17-4-4 at home while winning for the fourth time in five games.

Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott made 19 saves on his way to his first shutout of the season and the 39th of his career. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots.

The Penguins had been one of the hottest teams in the league with six wins in their previous seven games. Philadelphia's Claude Giroux broke free and fired a nasty wrist shot that was stopped by Jarry at 12:55 of the first period.

The Penguins had their best scoring chance when Andrew Agozzino redirected a shot off the post at 16:21 of the opening period, which ended scoreless. Philadelphia came out aggressive early in the second period, with van Riemsdyk sending a pass to Sean Couturier at point blank range in front at 2:33. However, Couturier's shot sailed just over the top of the goal.

The Flyers' aggressiveness paid off when Voracek's backhand goal produced a 1-0 lead at 5:26. The goal was No. 10 on the season for Voracek. Minutes later, the Flyers had a five-on-three advantage for 13 seconds as the Penguins were whistled for a pair of penalties. Pittsburgh's penalty kill stiffened and only allowed one shot on the power play.

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang then had a couple of scoring opportunities in front but wasn't able to capitalize. Philadelphia went ahead 2-0 when van Riemsdyk recorded his 14th goal of the season at 18:40.

Letang had another shot through traffic at 2:41 of the third, but Elliott was able to corral the puck and maintain the two-goal lead. Then at 5:46, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby appeared to have an easy tap-in at the side of the net, but he couldn't get a clean shot. The Flyers were awarded a power play with 3:36 left, but Pittsburgh killed it off.

Jarry was pulled for an extra skater with 1:20 remaining, and Braun responded with an empty-net goal 20 seconds later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Macau confirms first case of pneumonia caused by Wuhan coronavirus

The Chinese-ruled gambling hub of Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus strain in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Chinas state news agency Xinhua said.The patient...

Panthers make Quenneville a winner in return to Chicago

Frank Vatrano tallied his second career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, which won its sixth game in a row. The hat trick f...

UPDATE 2-Taiwan calls on China to share 'correct' virus information

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on China on Wednesday to share correct information about a new coronavirus and for the World Health Organisation WHO not to exclude Taiwan from collaboration on the outbreak for political reasons. Author...

Researchers develop possible technique to treat Parkinson disease

A non-invasive technique which could be used later to treat Parkinsons disease has been discovered by the scientists that helps to successfully target a highly specific group of brain cells which play a key role in the development of the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020