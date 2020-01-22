Arsenal showed spirit, character, fight: Arteta after draw against Chelsea
After managing a draw against Chelsea, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is proud as they showed spirit, character, fight and leadership.
After managing a draw against Chelsea, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is proud as they showed spirit, character, fight and leadership. "I am [proud]. The spirit they showed, the character, the fight and the leadership was there as well," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.
During Premier League clash on Wednesday, Chelsea gained a 1-0 lead in the first half and maintained it. However, Arsenal leveled the scores in the second half but Chelsea again bounced back to take a lead. Chelsea's lead only lasted for four minutes as Hector Bellerin scored a goal for Arsenal and the match ended in a draw.
Arteta said he is surprised by looking at the fight which the young kids had put in, proving that anything can happen in football. "Absolutely and I'm surprised as well. We're playing with a lot of young kids and what they've shown tonight is going to be a great experience for them, to keep believing that in football if you put everything in, anything can happen. In that sense, it's top," he said.
David Luiz received a red card in the match. Arteta said Luiz is disappointed but proud of his teammates. "It was a very special game for him obviously and to get sent off the way he did, he was disappointed, but at the same time he's proud of his teammates," Arteta said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mikel Arteta
- Arsenal
- Chelsea
- David Luiz
- Premier League
- Hector Bellerin
ALSO READ
Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta says facing Leeds is like going to the dentist
Investigation finds no evidence of racial abuse aimed at Chelsea's Rudiger
Soccer-Sacking Conte cost Chelsea 26.6 mln pounds, accounts show
Injury fears haunt Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea star aims to bounce back
Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in transfer window