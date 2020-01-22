Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fast response: How Tokyo Olympics will cope if earthquake strikes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 09:40 IST
Fast response: How Tokyo Olympics will cope if earthquake strikes
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

It's 9:15 am on Sunday July 26 and excitement is building at the Tokyo Aquatics centre as the first swimming medals are up for grabs. Nearby at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, US superstar Simone Biles is warming up for her first appearance at the 2020 Olympics.

Without warning a 7.3-magnitude earthquake rips through Tokyo Bay, the ground shakes violently causing citywide damage, widespread panic and multiple casualties. Fortunately, this is just an imagined scenario at a disaster drill carried out just before Christmas, as Tokyo 2020 organisers prepare for the worst, while hoping they will never have to do it for real.

At the gymnastics venue in Tokyo Bay the public address springs into action in Japanese and English. "There has been an earthquake. Please stay calm and protect yourself. This venue is safe," the advice crackles.

"Taking action in a panic may lead to danger. Please stay calm and follow the staff's instructions. The elevators may not be used."

- Emergency first aid -

Within minutes, blue uniformed officers from the Tokyo fire department in their white helmets stream into the stadium.

"Are you OK?" emergency first responders shout as they tend to bodies littering the stands. Officials urge calm via loudspeakers and console elderly spectators. Fifteen minutes later, troops from the Japanese self-defence forces in military uniform burst into the venue and are briefed on the situation as the evacuation gathers pace.

Troops bring in white stretchers and carry the injured to a triage area hastily set up adjacent to the gymnastics mats. Medics perform emergency first aid on people laid out on red blankets as commanders bark out orders in a fevered but efficient atmosphere, sending less urgent cases to another venue.

Dozens of spectators, including the walking wounded and those in wheelchairs, are evacuated through the wide boulevards of the Tokyo Bay area, but efforts are hampered by a 6.0-magnitude aftershock at 10:30am. Across town, at the imposing Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, city governor Yuriko Koike convenes an emergency gathering with 40 of her top officials from the city authorities, fire department, coastguard and self-defence forces.

She receives a briefing on the evolving situation in her quake-hit city, with a dozen monitors showing still images of the damage at the gymnastics venue and the location of fires burning around Tokyo. Koike orders that all resources be diverted to saving lives but that infrastructure such as port and river facilities must also be inspected and repaired if necessary.

"We have many guests domestically and from abroad for the Tokyo 2020 Games," she says, wrapping up the meeting. "Please exert your utmost efforts to ensure the safety of spectators and Games workers as much as you do for Tokyo residents," she orders.

The large-scale drill, over two locations and involving more than 500 volunteers, is part of Tokyo 2020's contingency planning as they gear up to host the Games in one of the world's most seismically active countries.

- Typhoons and terror -

Sports fans already had a taste of Japan's vulnerability to natural disasters when a powerful typhoon struck during the Rugby World Cup, forcing the unprecedented cancellation of three matches.

While July and August, when the Olympics are held, is not peak typhoon season, they can strike at any time -- as can earthquakes or terrorist attacks -- and organisers want to be as prepared as possible. Tokyo firefighters included an anti-terrorism drill alongside emergency preparations in their traditional new year display.

While visitors from around the world may be unnerved by earthquakes, officials stress there is no country better prepared or equipped. Japan experiences thousands of tremors per year of varying sizes and the vast majority cause little or no damage, with emergency services well drilled.

Paralympic boss Andrew Parsons recalled in a recent AFP interview being in a Tokyo hotel when a medium-sized earthquake shook his room and he rushed to reception in a mild panic. "I was the only one who seemed to notice," he laughed, amused by the blase response of local residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Macau confirms first case of pneumonia caused by Wuhan coronavirus

The Chinese-ruled gambling hub of Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus strain in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Chinas state news agency Xinhua said.The patient...

Panthers make Quenneville a winner in return to Chicago

Frank Vatrano tallied his second career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, which won its sixth game in a row. The hat trick f...

UPDATE 2-Taiwan calls on China to share 'correct' virus information

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on China on Wednesday to share correct information about a new coronavirus and for the World Health Organisation WHO not to exclude Taiwan from collaboration on the outbreak for political reasons. Author...

Researchers develop possible technique to treat Parkinson disease

A non-invasive technique which could be used later to treat Parkinsons disease has been discovered by the scientists that helps to successfully target a highly specific group of brain cells which play a key role in the development of the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020