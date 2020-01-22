Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL notebook: WR Brown reportedly may face battery charge

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, who played in just one game and was cut by two teams last season, was the subject of an active police investigation on Tuesday for possible battery outside his Hollywood, Fla., residence. A police spokesman confirmed to ESPN that the oft-controversial Brown, 31, is a suspect in an alleged incident related to a moving truck that is parked outside Brown's home and the moving company's employees. According to ESPN, Brown's trainer Glen Holt was later arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery. As of Tuesday night, Brown had not been arrested or charged. Wozniacki rallies to tame Yastremska in Melbourne

Caroline Wozniacki refused to be rushed into retirement on Wednesday as the former world number one fought back from 5-1 down in the first set to beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 7-5 7-5 in the second round of the Australian Open. The Dane had appeared set for an early exit at Melbourne Park, the scene of her only Grand Slam triumph in 2018, but rallied to win six games in a row against the 19-year-old in the opening set. Tsitsipas through to third round after Kohlschreiber withdraws

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after his German opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew due to injury, organizers said on Wednesday. ATP Finals champion Tsitsipas, 21, will meet either Canadian 32nd seed Milos Raonic or Cristian Garin of Chile in the third round, having never faced either opponent before. MLB notebook: Hall of Fame adds Jeter, Walker

Derek Jeter and Larry Walker were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday in balloting conducted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Jeter received votes on 396 of the 397 ballots, falling one vote short of matching former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera's unanimous selection in 2019. Jeter, a shortstop, was named on 99.7 percent of the ballots. Highlights: Day three at the Australian Open

Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11): 1421 BARTY MOVES INTO THIRD ROUND Barty bounces out Hercog to reach third round in Melbourne

World number one Ash Barty eased into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 win over Polona Hercog on a blustery Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday. The Australian had given her compatriots a scare by losing her first set of the tournament on Monday but there were no such nerves on the main showcourt on day three of the championships as Barty raced through the first set in 24 minutes. Osaka rallies after tantrum to reach third round

Defending champion Naomi Osaka struggled on serve and produced one of the most animated tantrums of the tournament so far before fending off China's Zheng Saisai to reach the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday. After being broken early in the second set, Japan's Osaka threw her racket, slammed a ball into the court and gave her racket a kick for good measure before steadying the ship and earning a 6-2 6-4 win at Margaret Court Arena. Rose opts for precision over power - just like Federer

Justin Rose acknowledges that he cannot compete for distance off the tee with the power hitters of the PGA Tour but the Briton says his precision and game management make him a match for anyone -- just like tennis great Roger Federer. Rose, who won Olympic gold in Rio, said trying to match the ball speeds of some of his rivals would be bad for his health and his swing, and pointed to Federer as an example of how success can be achieved without overpowering an opponent. Hall of Fame mystery, who did not cast vote for Yankee's Jeter

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter said being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday was a humbling experience one that was made a little more so when the 14-time All-Star fell one vote shy of being a unanimous selection. Out of all the greats who have been called to the Cooperstown shrine, including Babe Ruth, Willie Mays and Jackie Robinson only Mariano Rivera, Jeter's longtime teammate in the Bronx, entered with a spotless vote. F1 changes planned Miami GP layout after local opposition

Formula One and the organizers of a Miami Grand Prix planned for 2021 have changed the proposed layout and race schedule after objections from local residents worried about excessive noise and air pollution. The sport said in a statement on Tuesday that the modifications followed months of dialogue with residents, elected officials, faith leaders, local businesses and scientific experts.

