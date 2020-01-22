Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL notebook: WR Brown reportedly may face battery charge

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, who played in just one game and was cut by two teams last season, was the subject of an active police investigation on Tuesday for possible battery outside his Hollywood, Fla., residence. A police spokesman confirmed to ESPN that the oft-controversial Brown, 31, is a suspect in an alleged incident related to a moving truck that is parked outside Brown's home and the moving company's employees. According to ESPN, Brown's trainer Glen Holt was later arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery. As of Tuesday night, Brown had not been arrested or charged. NHL roundup: Vatrano's hat trick lifts Panthers

Frank Vatrano tallied his second career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, which won its sixth game in a row. The hat trick for Vatrano was his first since Dec. 18, 2015, when he was a rookie with the Boston Bruins. Wozniacki rallies to tame Yastremska in Melbourne

Caroline Wozniacki refused to be rushed into retirement on Wednesday as the former world number one fought back from 5-1 down in the first set to beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 7-5 7-5 in the second round of the Australian Open. The Dane had appeared set for an early exit at Melbourne Park, the scene of her only Grand Slam triumph in 2018, but rallied to win six games in a row against the 19-year-old to take the opening set. Boxing qualifiers set for Wuhan nixed over health fears: media

Qualifying boxing matches for Asia and Oceania for the 2020 Olympic Games that were set to take place in China's Wuhan next month have been canceled due to fears over the new flu-like coronavirus, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Wednesday. Boxing preparations for the Games have already been upended after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in June took over the competition and suspended the international boxing federation due to issues with its finances and governance. MLB notebook: Hall of Fame adds Jeter, Walker

Derek Jeter and Larry Walker were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday in balloting conducted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Jeter received votes on 396 of the 397 ballots, falling one vote short of matching former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera's unanimous selection in 2019. Jeter, a shortstop, was named on 99.7 percent of the ballots. Barty tames the Melbourne wind to reach third round

World number one Ash Barty overcame high winds and a potentially tricky opponent to ease into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Polona Hercog on Wednesday. After choking smoke from recent bushfires and torrential rains, players at Melbourne Park on Wednesday had to contend with swirling winds. Gauff survives three-set thriller, to face Osaka in Melbourne

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff on Wednesday prevailed over Sorana Cirstea in a thrilling 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 encounter at the Australian Open, to set up a meeting with defending champion Naomi Osaka. The 15-year-old Gauff, who beat seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the first round, was broken midway through the opening set as she struggled with errors off her forehand and a composed performance from her more experienced Romanian opponent. Sorry, Yonex!: Osaka sheepish after racket throw

Naomi Osaka offered a light-hearted apology to her racket sponsor for throwing a tantrum against Zheng Saisai at the Australian Open on Wednesday as the defending champion overcame her frustrations to set up a third-round clash with Coco Gauff. After dropping serve early in the second set, third seed Osaka threw her racket, slammed a ball into the court and gave her racket a kick for good measure before steadying the ship and earning a 6-2 6-4 win on a gusty day at Margaret Court Arena. Djokovic swats aside Ito to reach Australian Open third round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic despatched Japanese wildcard Tatsuma Ito 6-1 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday. The world number two Serb, who struggled through a four-set grind against unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff in his opener, was back to his imperious best as he fired down 16 aces and racked up 31 winners at a gusty Rod Laver Arena. Hall of Fame mystery, who did not cast vote for Yankee's Jeter

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter said being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday was a humbling experience one that was made a little more so when the 14-time All-Star fell one vote shy of being a unanimous selection. Out of all the greats who have been called to the Cooperstown shrine, including Babe Ruth, Willie Mays and Jackie Robinson only Mariano Rivera, Jeter's longtime teammate in the Bronx, entered with a spotless vote.

