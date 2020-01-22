Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-AFC moves Champions League matches out of Iran

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:46 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-AFC moves Champions League matches out of Iran

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has shifted two preliminary matches in its elite club competition from Iran to neutral venues because of security concerns, Asian soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

Shahr Khodro FC were scheduled to host Bahrain's Riffa and Esteghlal FC were set to play Kuwait SC on Tuesday but both Asian Champions League matches were postponed after several governments issued warnings against travelling to Iran. "To help facilitate the switch to neutral venues, which has been approved by the relevant AFC committees, the AFC will now reschedule the games to January 25, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates," the AFC said in a statement.

Local media reported that the four Iranian clubs in the competition, including Persepolis and Sepahan, had said they would refuse to play if they cannot host games in the country. The move comes after Iranian forces shot down a Ukraine International Airlines jet in error on Jan. 8, killing all 176 on board amid tensions following the assassination by the United States of prominent general Qassem Soleimani.

The AFC's decision to move matches out of Iran is unprofessional and political, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency. "This is an unsporting and unprofessional move," Vaezi said. "As we examine it we realize this has become a political issue."

Security concerns between Iran and its neighbours have affected the involvement of the country's clubs in the Asian Champions League in the past. Since 2016, matches between clubs from Iran and Saudi Arabia have been played in neutral venues due to concerns raised by the Saudis over safety issues when travelling to Iran.

Iranian clubs on that occasion also threatened to boycott the competition before relenting, with matches involving teams from the two countries played in Oman and, until a Saudi-led diplomatic dispute in June 2017, Qatar. While they are among the best-supported clubs in Asia, no Iranian side has won the Asian Champions League since it was created in 2002, with Tehran-based Persepolis going closest in 2018 when they lost in the final to Japan’s Kashima Antlers.

Persepolis have been drawn to meet Al Duhail from Qatar, Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawon and United Arab Emirates champions Sharjah in the group phase of this year's competition. Sepahan are slated to meet Saudi champions Al Nassr, Qatar’s Al Sadd and a qualifier from the play-offs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Resurgent Neroca to host leaders Mohun Bagan

A win in their previous outing boosting their confidence, Neroca FC will host leaders Mohun Bagan in a tricky I-League match here on Thursday. Despite their initial struggle, there has been a sense of calm in the Orange Brigade with over ha...

Great Wall Motors appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as director for sales, marketing for India ops

Chinas Great Wall Motors on Wednesday named Hardeep Singh Brar as the director for sales and marketing for its Indian subsidiary, the companys second appointment ahead of its foray in the country. The automaker, which is set to debut its Ha...

Army chief visiting J-K to review current security ops, to visit posts near LoC

For the first time after taking over as Army chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to review ongoing security operations in the Union Territory on Wednesday.General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Jammu and Ka...

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

A 57-year-old woman identified as the wife of the owner of leading bicycle manufacturer Atlas Cycles, allegedly committed suicide at her home in Delhis posh Aurangzeb Lane area. Natasha Kapur was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Tuesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020