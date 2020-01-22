REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

MEDIA-ADVERTISING-SUPERBOWL Companies buy first-ever Super Bowl ads, hope to gain attention in streaming era

Little Caesars pizza chain, Facebook and the running brand Saucony will buy their first Super Bowl ads ever this year, taking advantage of one of the last events that enjoys a large live audience in an era where streaming services like Netflix have splintered TV viewing habits. OLYMPICS-PROTESTS-SOCCER

FIFPro will back players who defy Olympic ban on political protests Global football union FIFPro says it will support any soccer player who defies a International Olympic Committee (IOC) ban on political protests and statements during events at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-FEDERER Tennis-Imperious Federer thumps Krajinovic to set up Millman show

Roger Federer displayed imperious form to canter into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday with a 6-1 6-4 6-1 thumping of Serb Filip Krajinovic, leaving the 20-time Grand Slam champion feeling a “little bit sorry” for his opponent. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/

Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - first test, day four Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the first test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club.

22 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX)

Cricket - England tour of South Africa - Fourth Test South Africa's Faf du Plessis holds the captain's pre-test press conference

23 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX)

Cricket - England tour of South Africa - Fourth Test England skipper Joe Root addresses a pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth test against South Africa

23 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-SPAIN-IBI-FCB/REPORT Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Ibiza v Barcelona

Ibiza host Barcelona in the Copa del Rey round of 32. 22 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-WHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v West Ham United

22 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City 22 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-ROM/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - Juventus v AS Roma

Juventus host AS Roma in a Coppa Italia quarter-final tie 22 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-REI-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Coupe de La Ligue - Reims v PSG

Reims play PSG in the Coupe de la Ligue. 22 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-UNS-MAD/REPORT Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Unionistas de Salamanca v Real Madrid

Unionistas de Salamanca face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 32. 22 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-BUR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Burnley

Manchester United face Burnley in the Premier League. 22 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 23 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 23 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open Round two of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

23 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Dubai Desert Classic

Day one of the Dubai Desert Classic. 23 Jan

FIGURESKATING FIGURESKATING-EUROPE/ (PIX)

Figure Skating - European Championships Skaters compete at the 2020 European Figure Skating Championships.

23 Jan 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-MBA-CURRY/ Basketball - Dell Curry speaks to Reuters

Former NBA player Dell Curry, the father of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, speaks to Reuters ahead of the Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks game in Paris 23 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

