Left Menu
Development News Edition

RFI gets two more days to reply over suspension of rower Dattu Bhokanal

Narinder Batra, the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has given Rowing Federation of India (RFI) two more days to provide details with regards to the decision to suspend rower Dattu Bhokanal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:54 IST
RFI gets two more days to reply over suspension of rower Dattu Bhokanal
Rower Dattu Bhokanal [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

Narinder Batra, the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has given Rowing Federation of India (RFI) two more days to provide details with regards to the decision to suspend rower Dattu Bhokanal. In the letter, Batra has clearly stated that if the RFI fails to respond by January 24, then the matter would be deferred to the IOA's Disciplinary Commission to decide within a maximum of three weeks period.

Earlier, the IOA had written a letter to the RFI, seeking a reply by January 20th, but the federation has failed to adhere to the date. Batra in his letter to RFI president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo had stated that he wants an answer to the two questions.

In his first question, he has asked as to "which body or committee of RFI took the decision to suspend the athlete and minutes or details of that decision?" The other question by Deo probed about the rule of RFI under which the punishment of two years ban is mentioned for such offence.

The development comes after RFI imposed a ban on Bhokanal on March 29 last year. However, the Olympian wrote a letter to the Athletes' Commission requesting them to reduce the period of the ban to enable him to qualify and compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier, the RFI stated that the matter is now referred to the Athlete's Commission and the process of natural justice has been followed. "The matter has now been referred to the RFI Athlete's Commission, which had originally dealt with the matter and their opinion is awaited. The process of natural justice has been followed in the matter by the EC of RFI, of which the RFI Athlete's Commission is an integral part with voting powers," read the RFI letter.

Rajlaxmi Singh, dismayed over Dattu Baban Bhokanal's letter to Athletes Commission over his ban, had told ANI: "We are really really shocked that he has written directly to the Indian Olympic Association Athlete's Commission. He could have applied to RFI Athlete's Commission." Rajlaxmi said that Bhokanal was banned as he admitted the charges of misconduct at the Executive Committee meeting.

"On two deeds of misconducts, we gave Bhokanal a showcase notice and at the Executive Committee meeting, he admitted to both charges of misconduct. So, we unanimously decided to ban him for two years," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudis ask U.S. to remove Sudan from terrorism list, TV reports

Saudi Arabia has asked the United States to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, Saudi state TV said on Wednesday, citing Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan. The U.S. government added Sud...

Pak authorities seek advice of Islamic religious body on release of controversial movie

Pakistan authorities on Wednesday sought the advice of an Islamic religious body to decide on the release of a film, based on the life of a Muslim cleric, which they said has the potential to create unrest in the country. Directed by renown...

UK House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit legislation

The lower house of Britains parliament on Wednesday overturned changes made by the upper house to the legislation needed to ratify the countrys divorce agreement with the European Union. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signalled he will no...

Tribal attack in disputed S.Sudan border region kills 29

Suspected Misseriya tribesmen killed at least 29 people, at least some of whom burned to death in their homes, in an attack on a village in the disputed Abyei border region of South Sudan on Wednesday, a regional administrator said. The sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020