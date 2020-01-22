Left Menu
PK Banerjee responding to treatment: hospital

PK Banerjee responding to treatment: hospital

Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who was admitted to a city hospital with electrolyte imbalance, is responding well to the treatment, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. "A multi disciplinary Medical Board was done to review his conditions and progress. Medical Board discussed in detail and reviewed his present condition. Overall, he seems to be responding to the ongoing treatment," a statement from the hospital said.

The 83-year-old former India captain is also suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s Disease, Dementia, said the hospital. "He underwent investigation and is being treated in the hospital by a team of doctors...," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

