Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mavericks C Powell suffers 'severe' Achilles injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:29 IST
Mavericks C Powell suffers 'severe' Achilles injury
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@DwightPowell33)

Dallas Mavericks starting center Dwight Powell suffered a "severe" right Achilles injury during Tuesday night's 110-107 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, coach Rick Carlisle confirmed. The 28-year-old collapsed to the floor when his right leg appeared to give out while he was attempting to drive to the basket with about three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

"It's a somber night with Dwight's situation," Carlisle said. "He's going to have an MRI (Wednesday). Right Achilles injury feared to be severe, but we won't know for sure until the diagnostic tests are done. It's a real tough one." In his sixth NBA season, Powell is averaging 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 26.5 minutes per game. He is shooting 63.8 percent from the field through 40 games, with 37 stars.

Powell was drafted in the second round by Charlotte in 2014. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and then to the Boston Celtics before making his NBA debut with the Celtics on Nov. 14, 2014. Boston traded Powell and Rajon Rondo to the Mavericks for Jae Crowder, Jameer Nelson, Brandan Wright, and two draft pick on Dec. 18, 2014.

Through 371 career games (89 starts), the 6-foot-10 Powell has averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Mavericks in July 2019.

A Toronto native, Powell was expected to help Team Canada attempt to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Citizens to get a say on how EU evolves after Brexit shock

Citizens of the European Union will have a say on how the bloc should change to meet their needs under a proposal of the executive European Commission as it seeks to digest the lessons of Brexit. Encouraged by a high turnout in last Mays Eu...

Akhtar takes dig at Sehwag, says has more money than Indian star's hair on head

Taking a dig at Virender Sehwag, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday said that he has more money than the swashbuckling Indian stars hair on his head. Akhtar referred to Sehwags old statement where he said that the former P...

South African army drops charges against hijab-wearing officer

The South African army on Wednesday dropped charges against an officer who had been indicted for wearing a Muslim headscarf under her military beret, lawyers said. Major Fatima Isaacs was criminally charged in June 2018 with wilful defiance...

RBL Bank Q3 Net plunges 69pc due to high provisions

Exposures to stressed corporates continued to haunt small-sized private sector lender RBL Bank which reported a massive 69 per cent dip in its December quarter net profit at Rs 69.9 crore on Wednesday. The bank, which had disclosed a Rs 1,8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020