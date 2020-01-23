Left Menu
Report: Patriots CB Williams arrested for drug possession

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 05:21 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 05:21 IST
New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams was arrested in Cumberland County, Tenn., on Jan. 17 and faces drug possession charges, according to television station WTVF. Williams reportedly was stopped on Interstate 40 for speeding, and troopers allegedly found an unnamed controlled substance, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in his car.

Williams was drafted by the Patriots last April in the second round out of Vanderbilt, in Nashville. Cumberland County is located between Nashville and Knoxville. According to the report, he faces charges for speeding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams, 22, played in nine games during his rookie season but did not start. He had four tackles and one pass defended, playing only 80 defensive snaps behind a deep depth chart at cornerback. He also was on the field for five snaps in the Patriots' season-ending 20-13 defeat to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs, while also playing on special teams.

--Field Level Media

