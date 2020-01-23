Sania Mirza retires from Australian Open with calf injury

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday retired from women's doubles first-round match in the Australian Open due to a calf strain. Sania and Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok were trailing 2-6, 0-1 against the Chinese pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu when Sania suffered a calf strain and decided not to take further part in the game.

Earlier, Sania had staged a winning comeback to the tennis court in the Hobart International with Kichenok. The duo defeated Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai of China 6-4, 6-4 in the finals. It was Sania's first tournament since she gave birth to son Izhaan. It was also her 42nd WTA doubles title. The 33-year-old last played at China Open in October 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.