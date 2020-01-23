Left Menu
Cafu, Del Peiro, Missy Franklin and Steve Waugh to attend Laureus Sports Awards

Football World Cup winners, Cafu and Alessandro Del Piero, five-time Olympic champion swimmer Missy Franklin and cricket legend Steve Waugh will be among a host of sporting legends gracing the Laureus World Sports Awards here on February 17. The 20th anniversary Laureus Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, as well as celebrating two decades of the Laureus movement and the power of sport in transforming the lives of millions of young people around the world.

Former Australian captain Waugh will be the sole cricketer present on the occasion as an Academy member, while Grand Slam winners Boris Becker and Li Na will be present from the tennis fraternity. Laureus Academy members who will be in Berlin are:

Football: Cafu, Alessandro Del Piero, Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit, Carles Puyol, Francesco Totti. Cricket: Steve Waugh.

Athletics: Michael Johnson, Tegla Loroupe, Edwin Moses, Nawal El Moutawakel, Daley Thompson. Tennis: Boris Becker, Li Na.

Rugby: Sean Fitzpatrick, Brian O’Driscoll, Morne du Plessis, Hugo Porta. Cycling: Fabian Cancellara, Chris Hoy.

Gymnastics: Nadia Comaneci, Alexey Nemov, Li Xiaopeng. Skateboarding: Tony Hawk; Swimming: Missy Franklin, Dawn Fraser, Mark Spitz.

Motor Sport: Giacomo Agostini, Emerson Fittipaldi. Table Tennis: Deng Yaping.

Paralympic Sport: Tanni Grey-Thompson. Winter Sport: Maria Höfl-Riesch, Franz Klammer, Katarina Witt.

Adventure: Mike Horn. Windsurfing: Robby Naish.

