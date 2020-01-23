Left Menu
Akane Yamaguchi cruises to quarter-finals of Thailand Masters 2020

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Thailand Masters 2020.

Akane Yamaguchi cruises to quarter-finals of Thailand Masters 2020
Akane Yamaguchi.

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Thailand Masters 2020. Yamaguchi defeated Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan 21-19, 21-10.

The first game witnessed a neck-to-neck fight between both the shuttlers, but the Japanese ended up winning. The next game was an easy one for the world number three.

The 22-year-old will next face Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung on January 24. Earlier, Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament. She outclassed Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-11, 21-9 in the match that lasted 32 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

