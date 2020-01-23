Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Lakmal bowls Sri Lanka to victory over Zimbabwe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:52 IST
Cricket-Lakmal bowls Sri Lanka to victory over Zimbabwe

Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal claimed four scalps to help dismiss Zimbabwe cheaply as Sri Lanka wrapped up a 10-wicket victory on the final day of the first test at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Resuming on 30 without loss, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 170 in their second innings, leaving Sri Lanka to knock off 14 runs for the win.

Lakmal took 4-27 in 20 overs as he ripped through the top order with Zimbabwe losing three quick wickets for the addition of just eight runs in the morning session. He had Prince Masvaure (17) caught by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella in his first over, while Brian Mudzinganyama (16) was dismissed lbw in his second.

First innings top-scorer Craig Ervine (7) was the victim in his third over, caught by captain Dimuth Karunaratne at short leg. Following that setback, the hosts moved the score to 120 before Lakmal claimed the prized wicket of Brendan Taylor (38), who showed no movement of the feet as he picked out Kusal Mendis at mid-on.

Zimbabwe tried to bat time after that, but when Lahiru Kumara (3-32) ripped through their lower order with the second new ball, their fate was sealed. Sri Lanka amassed 515 for nine declared in their first innings, with Angelo Mathews unbeaten on 200.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 358. The second test will start on Monday at the same venue.

Zimbabwe returned to test cricket for the first time since their tour of Bangladesh in 2018. They were briefly suspended by the International Cricket Council last year because of government interference. (Writing by Nick Said/Mark Gleeson; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, US condemn Iran at Holocaust memorial event

Eds Updating throughout Jerusalem, Jan 23 AFP Israel and the United States on Thursday called for action against Iran in front of world leaders marking 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, comparing the Iranian threat to that once po...

Soccer-Image problem? United's Woodward battles fan unrest

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward came under fire from supporters at Wednesdays 2-0 home defeat to Burnley, with many venting frustration that he has been unable to bring in any new faces during the January transfer window.Woodw...

Tesla's German factory gets off to an explosive start

Seven U.S. bombs from World War Two have been found in the plot of land outside Berlin where electric car pioneer Tesla wants to build its first European factory, local authorities said on Thursday. The duds weigh about 50 kg each and explo...

Germany still dealing with "same evil" that led to Holocaust, president says in Jerusalem

Germany has still not learned once and for all its lesson from the Holocaust, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday, as he expressed sorrow for his countrys role in the murder of six million Jews during World War Two.Ste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020