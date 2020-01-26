Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Brazier romps to 600m victory at Boston Indoors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 08:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 08:25 IST
Athletics-Brazier romps to 600m victory at Boston Indoors
Image Credit: Pixabay

World 800 metres champion Donavan Brazier outran even the pacesetter as he romped to victory in the 600m at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday. The hard-striding American, who has his sights set on gold at the Tokyo Olympics, won by almost six seconds, clocking a time of one minute, 14.39 seconds in the infrequently run event.

Only Brazier's 2019 world best of 1:13.77 is faster. "I know there is a big target on my back," the 22-year-old said of the upcoming Olympics. "But there is no favourite ..."

World 100m hurdles gold medallist Nia Ali also looked sharp in the opening meeting of the World Athletics Indoor Tour. The American twice dipped under eight seconds in the 60m hurdles, winning the final in 7.94 seconds. U.S. world outdoor silver medallists Emma Coburn and Sydney McLaughlin were not as successful.

Steeplechaser Coburn finished third in the two mile to Elle Purrier's season-leading 9:29.17 and 400m hurdler McLaughlin did not run based on a coach's decision. The Americans did find another speedster, however, with 23-year-old Demek Kemp running the fastest 60m of the young season, 6.50 seconds.

Training partners Jessica Hull of Australia and Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany both shattered the season's fastest time in the women's 1,500m, Hull winning in 4:04.14 with Klosterhalfen running 4:04.38. Season's bests were also set by Spain's Pablo Torrijos in the triple jump (16.75m), American Bryce Hoppel in the 1,000m (2:17.41) and compatriot Gabby Thomas in the 300m (36.52).

The next stop on the world tour will be Karlsruhe, Germany on Jan. 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Libya's Haftar makes push in western Libya

Eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar sought on Sunday to open a new front by moving forces towards the city of Misrata, which is allied to the countrys internationally recognised government, officials and residents said. In anot...

UPDATE 2-Trump to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz as he readies Mideast peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday as he prepares to release his long-delayed Middle East peace plan. Trump will mee...

UPDATE 2-Five die in California helicopter crash 5; TMZ says Kobe Bryant was killed

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020