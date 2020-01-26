Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Reliever Kintzler, Marlins agree to 1-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 13:57 IST
Report: Reliever Kintzler, Marlins agree to 1-year deal
Image Credit: Twitter (@Marlins)

Veteran reliever Brandon Kintzler will try to continue his resurgence with a new team, as ESPN reported early Sunday that he and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a one-year deal. According to the report, the contract would pay the 35-year-old right-hander $3 million, with a team option to keep him in 2021 for $4 million or buy him out for $250,000.

In 10 seasons in the majors covering 430 games, all in relief, Kintzler is 20-20 with a 3.37 ERA. He has 49 career saves, with 29 of those coming in his one season as an All-Star, which he divided between the Minnesota Twins and the Washington Nationals in 2017. Kintzler has spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. He appeared in 62 games last season, going 3-3 with a 2.68 ERA. In 57 innings, he struck out 48 batters and walked 13 while giving up just five home runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball great Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash - City of Calabasas

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city announced on its Twitter feed.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helic...

Reports: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California, according to multiple reports. He was 41. TMZ first reported Bryants death. ABC News in Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Times are among the entities that ...

UPDATE 3-Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant dead in helicopter crash - Washington Post

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the Washington Post reported, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.The Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Twitter that ...

Rockets G Harden (thigh) won't face Nuggets

Houston Rockets star James Harden has been ruled out for Sundays road game against the Denver Nuggets due to a thigh injury. Harden sustained a left thigh contusion when he was hit by Karl-Anthony Towns knee in the third quarter of Fridays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020